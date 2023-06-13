Man suffers skull fractures in street attack

Man suffers skull fractures in street attack

Police have appealed for information following an assault in Coleraine (PA)

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 13:38
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been left with two skull fractures following an assault in Co Derry.

Police are investigating a report of an attack in the Maple Drive area of Coleraine in the early hours of Sunday.

A man in his 30s was reportedly approached by three males shortly after midnight in Maple Drive, near its junction with the Bushmills Road.

One of the males was said to have struck the man causing him to lose consciousness.

The injured man received hospital treatment for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.

An investigation is under way and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist with their inquiries, to contact them at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 870 12/06/23.

More in this section

Gynecologist in gloves holds brush and gynecological glass Woman suing over alleged misreporting of smear slides has died, court told
Four teens arrested after two gardaí injured in collisions Four teens arrested after two gardaí injured in collisions
Thomas 'Nicky' McConnell at Tallaght Court Cousin told gardaí 'it’s the f**king feud' after finding Gareth Hutch dead, court told
coleraine#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Troubles legacy

Police in Northern Ireland apologise to Hooded Men over controversial interrogations in 1970s

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd