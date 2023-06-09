Woman, 30s, arrested following extradition from UK

A woman has been arrested and charged by gardaí after being extradited from the United Kingdom.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was recently arrested in the UK on foot of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant.
She was extradited to Ireland this evening under Operation OMENA.
The operation is an investigation into a criminal organisation that is involved in alleged fraudulent selling on second-hand websites across Europe.
The woman is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.