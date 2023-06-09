Woman, 30s, arrested following extradition from UK

She was extradited to Ireland this evening under Operation OMENA.
The woman is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning. File picture: Niall Carson

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 21:41
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been arrested and charged by gardaí after being extradited from the United Kingdom.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was recently arrested in the UK on foot of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant.

The operation is an investigation into a criminal organisation that is involved in alleged fraudulent selling on second-hand websites across Europe.

The woman is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

