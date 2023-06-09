Former senior garda arrested in relation to sexual assault allegations

A former senior garda is being questioned in relation to alleged serious sexual offences.

The ex-officer was arrested earlier today and taken to a Dublin garda station.

It is not yet clear when the alleged offences occurred or if this was before or after the garda left the organisation.

It is understood that on foot of a complaint, local detectives in a Dublin division launched an investigation, culminating in today’s arrest.

Garda Headquarters confirmed that a man who was a former garda had been arrested in connection with alleged offences under the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.

The legislation relates to serious sexual offences, including sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and rape.

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “A male has been arrested in relation to alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990. He is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.” Garda sources said the man is now a private citizen.

He was detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, which allows for up to 24 hours in custody, excluding sleep breaks.