Former senior garda arrested in relation to sexual assault allegations

The force says this person is a former member of An Garda Síochána and is now a private citizen.
Former senior garda arrested in relation to sexual assault allegations

File picture Denis Minihane.

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 18:14
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

A former senior garda is being questioned in relation to alleged serious sexual offences.

The ex-officer was arrested earlier today and taken to a Dublin garda station.

It is not yet clear when the alleged offences occurred or if this was before or after the garda left the organisation.

It is understood that on foot of a complaint, local detectives in a Dublin division launched an investigation, culminating in today’s arrest.

Garda Headquarters confirmed that a man who was a former garda had been arrested in connection with alleged offences under the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.

The legislation relates to serious sexual offences, including sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and rape.

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “A male has been arrested in relation to alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990. He is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.” Garda sources said the man is now a private citizen.

He was detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, which allows for up to 24 hours in custody, excluding sleep breaks.

More in this section

Global drugs survey Judge delays sentencing Cork bar worker who became addicted to cocaine during covid
Mediation talks begin in case of dying woman suing over cervical smear slides Mediation talks begin in case of dying woman suing over cervical smear slides
Stepping up her workout routine Video of personal trainer lifting weights in a gym reduces her €60k injury claim to €7.5k
Gardaisexual abuse
Former senior garda arrested in relation to sexual assault allegations

Pre-trial hearing begins in case of man accused of murdering Cork woman 42 years ago

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd