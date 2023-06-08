Trial of Corkman accused of throwing corrosive liquid at man's face in row over partner adjourned 

A man accused of throwing a corrosive liquid into another man’s face at his front door in an alleged dispute between them over a partner was offered a trial by judge and jury in the coming weeks but his lawyer sought an adjournment.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said a huge amount of material had just been served on the defence by the prosecution and time would be needed to go through the extensive CCTV and documentation.

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan said: “We are set up to give it a trial in these sessions.”

However, he did not oppose the defence application for an adjournment.

Judge Helen Boyle put the case back for trial in the October/November sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor previously outlined the alleged evidence in the case against John Paul Carey, 36. It is alleged Mr Carey had been in a dispute with Francis Costello after Mr Carey got involved in a dispute between Francis Costello and his ex-partner, who was in a new relationship with Mr Carey, the detective said.

At about 9 pm on March 4, 2022, Francis Costello answered a call to his door at Connolly Road and he opened it to see John Paul Carey.

“It is alleged that John Paul Carey threw a corrosive liquid in his face. He was screaming in pain and John Paul Carey began physically assaulting him.

“John and Roy Costello — brothers of Francis — heard the commotion at the front door and went to see what was happening.

“Roy said he saw Francis on the floor, John Paul Carey standing over him punching him,” Det Garda O’Connor said.

Another man then allegedly appeared from behind John Paul Carey and threw a corrosive liquid at Roy and John Costello.

The detective said Francis Costello has lost one eye as a result of this incident and is one of the parties named as a victim of assault causing serious harm, and that John Costello suffered damage to both eyes and would require plastic surgery, and is the second party identified as victim of serious harm.

The assault causing harm related to complainant Roy Costello who sustained injuries to his hands.

John Paul Carey was previously living at Dunmanus Crescent in Knocknaheeny, Cork, and also had a recent address at Allihies in West Cork.