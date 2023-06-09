Drunk man shouted 'I’ll ring my own ambulance' at garda trying to help him

Accused fails to show up at Cork District Court and was convicted and fined in his absence
Drunk man shouted 'I’ll ring my own ambulance' at garda trying to help him

The accused was fined for threatening behaviour.

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 06:05
Liam Heylin

Gardaí called an ambulance for a drunken man lying on the floor of a supermarket but he was verbally abusive to the officer who approached him when the ambulance arrived and said: “I’ll ring my own ambulance.”

Justin Kearney, of 53 Lios Na Meala, Banduff Road, Cork, was prosecuted for public order offences arising out of the incident.

Garda Eric Stafford responded to a call from staff at Supervalu at Old Youghal Road on June 4, 2022.

On arrival, he found a man lying on the floor mouthing off to staff. When asked what happened he said: “These pricks wrestled me to the floor for no reason.”

The defendant was highly intoxicated. Asked for his name he said: “I’m saying nothing. The CCTV will show I’m fucking right.”

When asked to stand up, he refused. Garda Stafford said: “I asked him if by saying no he meant that he would not or could not get up, he responded by saying: ‘What are you, a fucking doctor? My fucking back is broke’.

“I asked him from his name under Section 24 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act 1994 and he responded, saying: ‘That’s not illegal. You don’t know the fucking law’. When a second demand was made for his name and address, he again refused.

“I stepped back from him to speak to ambulance personnel and staff at Supervalu but Mr Kearney kept interjecting. I told him I would speak to him in a minute. He said, ‘You’re a stupid c***. I’ll ring my own ambulance'."

As he went to stand up, he was arrested and charged.

Justin Kearney failed to show up in Cork District Court for the case. Judge Olann Kelleher heard the prosecution evidence in his absence and convicted and fined him €200 for threatening behaviour and the same amount for being drunk and a danger. The charge of refusing to give his name was taken into consideration.

