Gerry Hutch fails to recoup legal costs for Regency trial

Gerard "The Monk" Hutch has failed in a bid to recoup his legal costs from the State after he was acquitted seven weeks ago of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Delivering the court's judgement on Mr Hutch's costs application on Wednesday evening, Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone said that an unfairness did not arise in denying the applicant his costs and there was a reasonable possibility that nothing was carried out by the Hutch Organised Crime Group (HOCG) without Mr Hutch's "say-so".

Ms Justice Burns, presiding, in the three-judge, non-jury court, said Mr Hutch was known to be the "patriarchal figure of the HOCG" and that although the applicant was acquitted of the murder charge against him, there were other relevant considerations in the mix. "He was involved in serious criminal conduct underlying the charge against him and he was in possession of the guns from the Regency which he knew had been used to murder David Byrne," she stated.

Earlier today, lawyers for Mr Hutch argued that he was "vindicated" by the Special Criminal Court after he was acquitted of the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel last April and that there was "no strong, valid ground" as to why their client shouldn't be entitled to his legal costs for the trial.

Mr Hutch’s defence lawyer, Brendan Grehan SC alongside Michael D Hourigan BL, submitted that it would be unfair if their client, who was not legally aided, was "denied the substantial costs of defending himself from the allegation and particularly unfair if there was any suggestion that he could or would have been charged with other offences".

Mr Grehan told the non-jury court that the initial decision to prosecute his client for the offence of murder based on secret audio recordings was "a wrong decision", which had since been vindicated and can be seen in the Special Criminal Court's judgment.

"In our submission the prosecution for murder was never warranted on the audio in the context of which there were multiple matters which the court had averted to. In terms of what Mr Hutch knew or didn't know, there isn't one single unambiguous admission of involvement of what happened in the Regency through 10 hours of unguarded conversation," he submitted.

The lawyer added that "it certainly was the case" that former Sinn Féin councillor and convicted torturer Jonathan Dowdall had "played his hand" to exert the maximum amount of pressure on the prosecution before giving a statement to gardaí on the eve of the trial being due to commence. "One is left wondering what the prosecution case ever was before Jonathan Dowdall came on board. Dowdall coming on board rather than strengthening what was there in any way, had the opposite effect," he added.

Mr Grehan said that Mr Hutch was acquitted of the only charge against him and that the Special Criminal Court had given detailed and very firm findings in their judgement so that no one was left in any doubt as to why it was that a particular conclusion was arrived at.

However, Sean Gillane SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), argued that it was not unfair to remind the court of some of the findings it made in relation to Mr Hutch as Mr Grehan had submitted that the court's verdict "involved some kind of vindication of Gerard Hutch". "The court's verdict does not amount to an approbation of him or his conduct," he argued.

Mr Gillane said Mr Hutch had been associated with firearms used to carry out the killing of Mr Byrne. "It's not a passing or glancing association. It's an involved possession and contribution to what the court found to be an orchestrated series of events to have these weapons moved," he said, adding that he was not asking the court to change its mind in relation to the verdict handed down.

Mr Gillane said it was clearly not the law that a conviction was required for an award of legal costs and that Mr Hutch had previously conducted himself in "such a way as to bring suspicion on himself".

"This was a prosecution of originally five people and four of which convictions were recorded and substantial sentences imposed and in terms of the global picture the prosecution [of Mr Hutch] was absolutely warranted," he submitted.

The barrister said this was a case where an award of costs should not be exercised in Mr Hutch's favour and urged the court not to award costs in this matter.

Mr Hutch (60) was seeking an order from the Special Criminal Court providing for his legal costs on the basis of his acquittal by the non-jury court last April. The hearing on the costs application, which the State opposed, went ahead today on the first day of the Trinity term before the three-judge court.

Last April, following the 52-day trial at the Special Criminal Court, Mr Hutch was acquitted by the three judges of the murder of Mr Byrne and walked from court a free man. It is believed Mr Hutch left Ireland for Spain last month but it is unknown if the father-of-five has permanently moved back to Spain.

Mr Hutch (60), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, had denied the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9 on February 5, 2016.

In acquitting Mr Hutch, the Special Criminal Court found that it could not rely on the unsupported evidence of Jonathan Dowdall. It also found that surveillance audio recordings of a conversation between Dowdall and Mr Hutch did not corroborate Dowdall's claim that Mr Hutch had confessed to being one of the hitmen at the Regency Hotel where Mr Byrne was shot dead.

In returning judgement on the murder charge, Ms Justice Burns said that a reasonable possibility arose on the evidence that the Regency attack was planned by Gerard Hutch's older brother Patsy Hutch and that Gerard Hutch stepped in, as head of the family, to attempt to sort out the aftermath "particularly as his own life was at risk". She also remarked that Patsy Hutch was centrally involved in the movement of the weapons based on the evidence given by the National Surveillance Unit.

The judge said the court was of the opinion that the segments of the audio which the prosecution sought to rely on did not inevitably give rise to the inference that Mr Hutch was present at the Regency. At most, the segments gave rise to a possible inference that Mr Hutch gave the go-ahead for the Regency, she said.

"However, the case against Mr Hutch is not one of common design but rather participation, although one wonders what the case was intended to be before the introduction of Jonathan Dowdall as a prosecution witness," she continued.

Referring to Dowdall, the court was of the view that the State's witness "being an accomplice and a potential witness protection entrant is a witness in respect of whom great care has to be taken in relation to his allegations. In the instant case, in light of the serious difficulties which his evidence presents for the court as outlined above, the court is not prepared to act on his statement alone and requires corroborative evidence of his allegations.”