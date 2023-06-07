Government issues alert after rise in hauls of cannabis jellies

The Government is renewing warnings of the dangers posed by cannabis jellies, including to children, after figures show a sharp rise in the size of seizures of the drug in recent years.

The alert follows recent comments from HSE chiefs and senior gardaí about the risks posed by the drug-infused sweets, which are typically sold in multi-coloured sweet-type packets.

Revenue figures reveal a significant increase in the size of the average seizure of cannabis edibles at ports, airports and post office centres.

The statistics show:

2019 – 103 seizures worth €23,999 – with average haul valued at €232;

2020 – 446 seizures worth €64,860 – with average haul valued at €145;

2021 – 221 seizures worth €69,488 – with average haul valued at €314;

2022 – 112 seizures worth €54,334 – with average haul valued at €485;

So far in 2023, there have been 87 seizures of cannabis edibles, worth €34,028, with an average value per seizure of €390.

Providing the figures, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “This Government is acutely aware of the sustained and significant damage that the importation of illicit drugs has on communities across the country and are particularly aware of the dangers posed, particularly to children, of cannabis edibles.

“The drug seizures outlined were detected at key points of entry into the State, including ports, airports, postal and parcel courier hubs.”

The Cork South Central TD said Revenue deploys enforcement staff on a risk assessment basis at airports, ports and mail hubs/postal depots where goods enter the State.

In reply to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins, the minister said: “I am advised by Revenue that controlled drugs incorporate drug infused sweets, including cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused jellies. Cannabis/THC jellies are edible products that contain synthetic THC, being the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.”

The HSE has repeatedly issued alerts over cannabis jellies. It said that eating cannabis can cause more potent effects compared to smoking due to how the liver processes edibles.

Users may not feel the effects for up to two hours after ingesting compared to seconds to a few minutes after smoking, it said, creating a risk among inexperienced users to ingest more in the mistaken belief it is not having any effect.

The full effects of eating the cannabis jellies may not happen for four hours, compared to less than 30 minutes from smoking, compounding the risks, the HSE said. In addition, the effects of eating can last for up to 12 hours, compared to less than four hours from smoking.

Separately, the HSE has raised particular concerns about cannabis jellies not containing THC but containing synthetic cannabis, or man-made chemicals produced to mimic the effects of THC.

The HSE said the effects of synthetic cannabis are more potent and “greatly increase the risks of a drug emergency” and that they have caused serious poisonings, mass poisonings and deaths internationally.

HSE addiction lead, Professor Eamon Keenan, repeated these concerns in the run-up to the Life dance music festival in Co. Westmeath two weeks ago.