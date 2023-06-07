Judge refers to Cork retailers' difficulties with shoplifters as he jails prolific offender

The court heard the accused had 338 previous convictions and that 58 of those were for theft
Judge Olann Kelleher said that while the value of the goods stolen recently by the accused was not high, shoplifting was causing huge difficulties at retail premises where people are being employed. File picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 01:51
Liam Heylin

Shopkeepers experience huge difficulties in Cork with people shoplifting, a District Judge said as he jailed a prolific offender for eight months.

Maurice Roche pleaded guilty to a number of thefts against a background of extensive criminal convictions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 338 previous convictions and that 58 of those were for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that while the value of the goods stolen recently by the accused was not high, shoplifting was causing huge difficulties at retail premises where people are being employed.

The latest two offences saw the 39-year-old stealing alcohol at city stores — from a value of €3.50 in one case to €23 in another.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the defendant was presently serving a sentence and that he was originally from Tralee, County Kerry, and of no fixed address in Cork.

He said the accused had a chronic drug and alcohol dependency.

The latest offences were committed at O’Donovan’s off-licence on Oliver Plunkett Street and at Lidl on Cornmarket Street, Cork.

