Man arrested as gardaí seize luxury watches and drugs

Gardaí have seized “high-value watches” and suspected drugs with an estimated street value of more than €182,000 during a search in Dublin.
Officers from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) also found more than €5,000 in cash, and arrested a man in his 20s.
The search in South Dublin on Saturday evening was carried out as part of Operation Tara, targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region.
During the course of the search at a home in the Tallaght area, suspected herbal cannabis worth €122,000, cocaine worth €58,000 and MDMA worth €2,400 was seized.
All of the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
The arrested man is currently being detained at a Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are continuing.