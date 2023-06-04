Man arrested in Northern Ireland over Fermoy attack

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has arrested a 36-year-old man who was wanted to stand trial in Ireland in relation to an assault in Fermoy, Co Cork, in August 2020.
The man was detained by an international warrant by local response officers in north Belfast on Saturday, June 3, and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast on Sunday.
Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: “The arrest is another great example of partnership working between An Garda Síochána, the National Crime Agency, north Belfast response officers, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.
“Our determination and commitment to working with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice continues.
“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”