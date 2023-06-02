Three convicted of multiple offences against security guards at repossessed Roscommon farmhouse

Three men have been convicted of multiple offences carried out as part of a vigilante attack on men guarding a repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon five years ago.

Following a trial that ran for over three months, the jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday returned its verdicts, after deliberating for a total of 13 hours and 58 minutes.

A fourth man facing charges in relation to the same incident was acquitted by the jury, which had began its deliberations last Thursday.

PJ Sweeney, 44, a builder from High Cairn, Ramelton, Co Donegal, was found guilty of false imprisonment of and assault causing harm to Ian Gordon, Mark Rissen, John Graham, and Gary McCourtney at Falsk, Strokestown, on December 16, 2018.

He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary and three counts of arson in relation to three vans which were allegedly set alight.

He was acquitted of one count of arson in relation to a car and the robbery of a wristwatch from John Graham.

Sweeney was further convicted of criminal damage to a door of a house, violent disorder and to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by causing or permitting an animal to be struck on the head.

Mayo farmer Martin O'Toole, 58, of Stripe, Irishtown, Claremorris, Co Mayo, was found guilty of false imprisonment of and assault causing harm to Ian Gordon, Mark Rissen, John Graham, and Gary McCourtney at Falsk, Strokestown on December 16, 2018, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to a door of a house.

He was also convicted by the jury of violent disorder, three counts of arson and of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by causing or permitting an animal to be struck on the head. by majority verdicts.

He was found not guilty of robbery of a wristwatch from John Graham and, finally, of arson in relation to a car.

Cattle farmer Paul Beirne, 56, of Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon, was found guilty of false imprisonment of and assault causing harm to Ian Gordon, Mark Rissen, John Graham, and Gary McCourtney at Falsk, Strokestown on December 16, 2018.

He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary, three counts of arson, criminal damage, violent disorder and finally, to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by causing or permitting an animal to be struck on the head.

He was acquitted of robbery of a wristwatch from John Graham and one count of arson in relation to a car which was allegedly set alight.

Violent disorder

The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts in respect of the charge of violent disorder faced by O'Toole, Sweeney and Beirne. Jurors found the three men guilty by a majority of 11 to one on the 14 other charges of which they were each convicted.

David Lawlor, 43, a security worker with an address at Bailis Downs, Navan, Co Meath, was found not guilty of the 17 charges he faced. He was found not guilty of false imprisonment of and assault causing harm to Ian Gordon, Mark Rissen, John Graham, and Gary McCourtney at Falsk, Strokestown on December 16, 2018, aggravated burglary and four counts of arson.

He was further acquitted of criminal damage to the door of a house, violent disorder, robbery of a wristwatch from John Graham and, finally, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by causing or permitting an animal to be struck on the head.

The four defendants had pleaded not guilty to all counts.

At about 5am on December 16, 2018, a group of about 30 armed men smashed their way into a house at a recently repossessed rural property at Falsk, just outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon. They were armed with weapons, including a baseball bat, a meat cleaver, a hurley, a stick with nails in it, and a chain saw and they attacked the men who were guarding the property.

State's case

The State's case was that the four accused and the other men present had gone there to take back the house for the previous owner Anthony McGann and his brother, who had been forcibly removed from the property during a court-ordered eviction five days earlier.

The prosecution said the men who went to Falsk all shared the common goal of getting the security men off the property and making sure they did not come back and that to achieve this, the group engaged in sustained and brutal violence designed to terrorise the men working there.

The case was prosecuted on the legal principle of common design, which holds that if two or more people embark on a plan together to commit crimes, each person is criminally liable for anything done by the others.

One security guard testified he was struck to the face with a metal object, beaten on the ground and then forced to eat faeces from his own guard dog. The dog had lost control of its bowels after a number of blows to the head from a baseball bat and was later euthanised.

Some of the victims described men repeatedly jumping on their body and legs. One man said he was attacked with a meat cleaver, hit with a hurley, baseball bat and sticks and had his trousers doused with petrol.

The men testified they believed they were going to die and others described running for their life from the mob and jumping into a river to escape.

Judge Martina Baxter thanked the jury for the attention and time they had given to the case.