Man arrested after €150k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested one man after around €150,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin on Thursday.
Officers attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted an intelligence led operation in the Dundrum area.
Shortly after 5pm, gardaí searched a car and van and seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis jellies with an estimated value of €150,000, pending analysis.
€1,130 in cash and a Rolex watch was also seized.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in south east Dublin. He can be held for up to seven days.
The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
A garda spokesman explained: "This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.
"The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs."