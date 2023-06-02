Cork man threatened to rape garda's mother

A drunken man threatened a member of An Garda Síochána that he would rape both him and his mother and also called him “a dead pig.”

Judge Colm Roberts said gardaí should not have to accept this sort of behaviour which he described as outrageous, disgusting, and nasty.

The same man, who has now been jailed for over eight months, also spat at gardaí during the highly abusive incident.

Gardaí encountered Alan McCarthy of 50 Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, at Proby’s Quay on December 10, 2022.

Officers saw the 29-year-old at 8.30pm and observed that he had visible injuries. They had also received a report to go to Proby’s Quay where it was alleged that a man had been assaulted.

However, Alan McCarthy said to the guard who approached him that he had fallen.

Then he said: “I will fucking rape you and your mother.” He added: “You’re a fucking dead pig. I’ll cut your fucking throat.”

He stood up and attempted to strike the garda and grab him by the neck. Incapacitant spray had to be used on the defendant and he was handcuffed, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

During the incident, there were members of the public present as well as an ambulance crew and the gardaí.

When he was being released on station bail he continued to threaten gardaí and their families and also spat at them.

Guilty plea

He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

Judge Colm Roberts said that on the basis of the evidence that was outlined in court, much more serious charges could have been brought against Alan McCarthy.

“There is a threat of assault and a threat of a sexual assault. It is a serious matter.

“Gardaí should not have to put up with outrageous and disgusting behaviour like this. It is beyond anything that guards sign up for,” Judge Roberts said.

Previous convictions included 28 for being drunk and a danger, and 15 for engaging in threatening behaviour, one for obstruction, two for assault, and one for assault causing harm.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused was doing very well in prison and was engaging with addiction services.

“There is no excuse for his behaviour on the day. He had a very bad addiction to alcohol in the main,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Roberts said: “He is not just a bad drunk, he is a nasty drunk … If you know you are a nasty piece of work when you take drink you cannot go on with it.”

Mr Burke said the problem was that Alan McCarthy could not stop himself from drinking.

Because of another offence of shoplifting at Centra, Maryborough Hill, Cork, over a month later — on January 22 this year — the judge imposed consecutive sentences totalling just over eight months.

Addressing the accused directly, Judge Roberts said: “I hope you make changes to your life if this is who you are when you have drink or drugs.”