Gardaí complete file on Corkman accused of taking part in attack on Spanish student

The garda file is complete and is about to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against a Cork man accused of taking part in an attack on a Spanish student walking home through the city.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the file was complete and was being reviewed by a garda inspector before being sent to the DPP.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said the accused has been remanded in custody for the past two months, adding: “Time is ticking and he is in custody.” Judge Colm Roberts said: “Yes, time is definitely ticking and he is innocent before the law and deserved to have this dealt with without delay.”

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said at an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25. A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Road outside Lennox’s chipper. The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people,” Det. Garda Harrington said.

23-year-old Aaron Breen of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Road on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Judge Roberts remanded him in further custody until June 14.