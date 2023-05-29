Forensics lab promises 'improvements' in drug analysis for people in custody after judge complains

Forensic Science Ireland has “promised improvements” following repeated complaints by a district court judge in the prioritising of drug analysis in cases where the accused person is in custody.

Judge Colm Roberts has raised the issue repeatedly at Cork District Court when sitting at this court, and on Monday he said he had raised it at every district court in the country at which he had presided.

Judge Roberts said he had received correspondence from the laboratory stating there would be improvements and that special requests could be made by An Garda Síochána for priority cases.

I got a letter from the head honcho of Forensic Science Ireland explaining that special requests can be made for people in custody.

“I got a letter from the head of FSI. I made complaints all over the country about the unfairness [of delays in drug certification] to people in custody.

“All we can do is to ask gardaí to reaffirm that they want this as a priority,” Judge Roberts said.

The judge referred to the matter again during another case and said: “I got a letter that promised improvements.” The comments were made during two cases before Cork District Court.

James McCarthy, 36, of 5 Barnavarra Crescent, Banduff Road, Mayfield, Cork, is accused of having suspected cannabis and possessing it for the purpose of sale or supply at his home on May 9 and having €49,000 in cash — the alleged proceeds of criminal conduct.

The accused has been remanded in custody since that date. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was defence consent to a four-week adjournment of the case. Judge Roberts remanded the accused in continuing custody until June 26.

Cian O’Leary, 19, of 30 Churchfield Place East, Cork, is charged with counts including having cannabis for sale or supply at his home and a similar count in respect of Alprazolanum. He is also charged with driving a stolen car on the same date — February 6 — at Knocknaheeny Avenue, Cork. He was remanded in custody until June 26.