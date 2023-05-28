Man, 20s, arrested in connection with €32k cannabis seizure

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €32,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin on Sunday.
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street Garda Station conducted a search operation at a premises on North Strand, Dublin 3.
Gardaí seized the cannabis herb along with a small variety of tablets and cocaine with a value of €740 and €4,100 in cash.
The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
The male, aged in his 20s was arrested during the search and detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.
He has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 1 on Monday morning at 10.30am.