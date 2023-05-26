Man questioned over fatal assault in Wexford

Gardaí are liaising with the Director of Public Prosecutions over whether or not charges should be brought in relation to a fatal assault in Co Wexford.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was found in a house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, on Thursday night.

The man, originally from Poland, was found with a knife wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 20s, who was in the house at the time and is understood to have known the victim, was arrested.

A Garda statement said: “At approximately 8pm [Thursday], Gardaí received reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of this investigation. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Wexford under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

The act allows the man to be detained for 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

It is understood that when gardaí arrived at the scene they found the victim in a downstairs room and also located the suspect.

A knife, suspected of having been used in the assault, was taken away for forensic and DNA examination.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Enniscorthy Garda Station.

A second area, close to the scene, was also cordoned off.

The Garda Technical Bureau conducted examinations at both locations.

The victim’s body remained at the scene overnight prior to a preliminary autopsy and removal to University Hospital Waterford for an autopsy.

The Garda statement said: “A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of this investigation.”

Garda Sergeant Colm Murray, from Enniscorthy Garda Station, said: “We are looking for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Westbury Woods between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.

“In particular we are looking for CCTV or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534.”