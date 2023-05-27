Persistent shoplifter agrees to treatment for addiction, telling judge: 'I’ll do it for you, boy'

'Jail ain't the answer for everyone' accused, 24, who was facing sentencing for shoplifting in Cork City, told court
Dylan Jackson, of no fixed address, appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges such as thefts of small items in Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A 24-year-old man facing sentence for persistent small-scale shoplifting in Cork City was asked by the judge if he would undergo treatment for addiction difficulties and he replied, “I’ll do it for you, boy.” 

Dylan Jackson, of no fixed address, appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges such as thefts of small items in Cork City.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said of the minor offences on which Jackson appeared in court: “He has a heroin addiction and you can see from the thefts it is basically a cry for help. There was no violence in relation to the thefts. There was no great value in the items stolen. It is a cry for help.” 

Judge John King said, “But is he willing to take help?” 

Dylan Jackson said: “I want treatment, Judge. Jail ain't the answer for everyone — that’s all I can say.” 

Judge King said he would give the young man bail and direct him to engage with the probation service. He has to sign on three times a week at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

“I will put it back for a month to ensure engagement. If there is not engagement I will proceed to sentence. Will you engage with the treatment services?” Judge King asked.

Jackson replied: “I’ll do it for you, boy.”

