Persistent shoplifter agrees to treatment for addiction, telling judge: 'I’ll do it for you, boy'

A 24-year-old man facing sentence for persistent small-scale shoplifting in Cork City was asked by the judge if he would undergo treatment for addiction difficulties and he replied, “I’ll do it for you, boy.”

CORK Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Dylan Jackson, of no fixed address, appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges such as thefts of small items in Cork City.