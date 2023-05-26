Corkman used hammer and chisel to break into lockers and steal tourists' luggage, court told

A Cork man charged with using a hammer and chisel to break into lockers at hostels in Cork to steal suitcases and haversacks belonging to tourists now faces trial by judge and jury.

Judge John King said the case was too serious to deal with at Cork District Court and he refused jurisdiction.

After Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the allegations in respect of four separate burglaries at the Glenvera hostel and Sheila’s Hostel, Judge John King clarified: “These would be tourist hostels?” Sgt Davis confirmed this was the case and said the alleged offences occurred “in an area away from the accommodation where people can store their property.”

Judge King said of the owners of the stolen luggage: “These are people who are far from home – isolated from their resources… I am going to refuse jurisdiction.” Judge King adjourned the case until July 27.

One of the bail conditions on Michael O’Keeffe of 57 Mount Farran, Cork, required him to abide by a curfew to be at home between 10pm and 6am each night. Defence solicitor, Eddie, asked for the curfew time to be made later.

Judge King said he was not prepared to do that without a written notice to the prosecution of the application being made before the court. The judge noted in this regard that the alleged burglary offences related to times from 9pm to midnight.

Outline of charges

Sergeant Davis outlined the case against the 40-year-old.

“On June 24 2022, two men were captured on CCTV entering Glenvera Hostel, going upstairs and entering a room where they removed clothing and a rucksack containing €2,400.

“On March 23 there were three more counts of burglary.

“A man was seen entering Sheila’s Hostel and making his way to the luggage area and using a hammer and chisel to break the lock off a locker and taking a suitcase and contents. The clothing and personal items came to the value of €2,000. That was just after 9pm.

“The man re-enters the same property at 10.30pm, and again using a hammer and chisel, he removed the lock and took the contents of a locker – a backpack and suitcase. The suitcase was recovered but 1,100 American dollars were stolen from it.

“Before midnight he comes back to the luggage storage and using the same method he broke into a locker and stole a laptop computer and two sets of wireless headphones.” Now that Judge King has refused jurisdiction, a book of evidence will have to be prepared.