3.3 million cigarettes concealed as 'orange juice' seized at Dublin Port

Revenue has seized over 3.3 million cigarettes with estimated retail value of over €2.6m at Dublin Port.
The smuggled cigarettes branded 'Lambert & Butler' were discovered on Thursday concealed in a consignment which had originated from Belgium and were labelled as 'orange juice.'
The truck transporting the contraband has been seized and the its driver, a man in his 20s, is being questioned.
Investigations are ongoing.
The seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.