3.3 million cigarettes concealed as 'orange juice' seized at Dublin Port

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered on Thursday and have an estimated retail value of over €2.6m
3.3 million cigarettes concealed as 'orange juice' seized at Dublin Port

Dublin Port cigarette seizure 25 May

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 13:35
Sally Gorman

Revenue has seized over 3.3 million cigarettes with estimated retail value of over €2.6m at Dublin Port.

The smuggled cigarettes branded 'Lambert & Butler' were discovered on Thursday concealed in a consignment which had originated from Belgium and were labelled as 'orange juice.'

The truck transporting the contraband has been seized and the its driver, a man in his 20s, is being questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products. 

Read More

Two arrests after firearm and drugs seized during armed Garda raids on Cork's northside

More in this section

PETE TAYLOR; KAREN BROWN Trial date set for man accused of trying to murder boxing coach Pete Taylor, ending bail bid
Appeal Court cannot change juvenile sentencing errors, Cameron Blair murderer told Appeal Court cannot change juvenile sentencing errors, Cameron Blair murderer told
Accused assaulted shop assistant after trying to steal model car Accused assaulted shop assistant after trying to steal model car
<p>Dave MacArdle (pictured) claims new management have informed him that he must broadcast the programme five days a week from the Cork studio. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

RedFM host gets temporary High Court injunction in row over where he presents show

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd