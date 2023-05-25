Couple and their three sons convicted of sexually abusing child relations for seven years

WARNING: Readers may find the following article upsetting

Five family members have been found guilty of dozens of counts of sexually abusing their child relations following a Central Criminal Court trial.

The jury in the trial of four men accused of sexual abuse and one woman accused of assisting one of them returned the verdicts on Thursday after seven-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

A man in his 60s and his three sons, aged in their 30s and 40s, were all charged with numerous counts of sexually abusing four family members, who were all children at the time. The wife, also in her 60s, of the oldest man was also on trial charged with assisting one of her sons who allegedly anally raped her granddaughter and assaulting the same child.

The three-week trial heard that the alleged offences occurred between 1999 and 2005 in various locations around the country. The complainants and the accused are all part of an extended family. The four complainants were the oldest couple's daughter, their granddaughter and their two nephews.

The jury found the man in his 60s guilty of 24 charges including two charges of anally raping his granddaughter and 22 charges against his nephew - 12 charges of anal rape and 10 charges of oral rape. The man had pleaded not guilty to 25 charges. One charge of assaulting his nephew was withdrawn by the trial judge.

The jury found the oldest of the two men in their 40s guilty of 19 counts of raping his sister, four counts of sexually assaulting her and three counts of orally raping her. He was also found guilty of two charges of anally raping his niece and one count of raping her. He was acquitted of two counts of raping his sister on unknown dates in 2004 and 2005.

The jury found the man in his 30s guilty on 20 counts of raping his sister, four counts of sexually assaulting her and six counts of oral rape. It acquitted him of two counts of raping his sister. He was also found guilty of two counts of anally raping his niece and two counts of anally raping his male cousin.

The jury found the youngest of the two men in their 40s guilty of 20 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault and three counts of oral rape. It acquitted him of three charges of raping his sister on dates between 2004 and 2005.

They found the woman in her 60s guilty of assisting one of her sons – the man in his 30s who allegedly anally raped her granddaughter - and one count of assaulting her granddaughter. Another count of assaulting her nephew was withdrawn by the trial judge. She had pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

The five defendants made no reaction as the verdicts were handed down in court.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring thanked the jurors for their service and excused them from jury duty for 10 years as a mark of the court's appreciation for their work.

She noted this was a “difficult case” and the evidence heard was “not pleasant”. She told jurors the man in his 60s is currently serving a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing his daughter, who became pregnant with his child when she was a teenager.

The judge said the work done by jurors is important and encouraged jurors to “make sure people you know answer their jury service summons, however inconvenient”.

Remand and bail

Ms Justice Ring directed the preparation of victim impact statements and a number of reports in relation to some of the defendants. She remanded the man in his 60s and the youngest of the men in his 40s in custody for sentencing.

Ms Justice Ring remanded the remaining three defendants on continuing bail. She directed the man in his 30s and other man in his 40s to sign on at their local garda station four days a week.

Justice Ring directed these three defendants to have no contact directly or indirectly with the complainants. She adjourned the matter to July 17 for mention, when a date for sentence hearing will be confirmed.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.