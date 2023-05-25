Pensioner had to wait 10 hours for urgent medical review at hospital after fall, court told

The family of a 78-year-old woman who claimed she was not seen by any doctor for 10 hours at a Dublin hospital when she was brought there after a fall has settled a High Court action over her death.

Mother of four and grandmother Frances Farrell was attending an event when she was struck on the head by metal and fell off a five foot stage to the ground. She was brought by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown but it was claimed she was not the subject of any medical review until the early hours of the next day.

The Farrell family counsel, Alistair Rutherdale BL, told the Hight Court it was their case that there was an alleged 10-hour delay in medically assessing Mrs Farrell at Connolly Hospital and her condition deteriorated. Counsel said by the time she “was ultimately seen, the position was irreversible”.

Mrs Farrell, he said, was transferred to another hospital at around 6am the day after the fall and was admitted under a consultant neurosurgeon. She underwent an urgent procedure but testing over the next few days showed extensive injury to the brain stem and she died on December 22, 2019.

Her son Kevin Farrell of Lucan, Co. Dublin, had on behalf of his father Edward and the Farrell family sued the HSE.

Mrs Farrell had been brought to Connolly Hospital by ambulance on the evening of December 11, 2019, complaining of pain in her mid-spine. She was alert but could not remember the incident and had a cut in the back of her head.

Family's claims

At the hospital, it was claimed Mrs Farrell was triaged as Cateogry 3 but it was claimed she should have been categorised as higher and have had an urgent medical review. It was claimed that hospital notes indicated Mrs Farrell was given medication, had an ECG and was under observation.

She had a CT brain scan in the early hours after her condition deteriorated and she was accepted for transfer to the neurosurgery department at another hospital and was transferred at about 6am.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that there was an alleged failure at Connolly Hospital to carry out a full and complete triage process on the pensioner.

There was also, it was claimed, an alleged failure to consider that she was a person who had been struck by heavy objects, had fallen from a stage and was on blood thinning medications and was a clear risk of a brain hematoma.

It was further claimed the hospital allegedly failed to comply with their own assessment of Triage category 3 and with full assessment within one hour.

All the claims were denied. The court heard a settlement was reached after mediation and the matter was before the court for the division of the statutory mental distress payment of €35,000 only.