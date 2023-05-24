Gardaí feared Corkman charged with shop robbery would intimidate witnesses if bailed

Gardaí objected to bail for a man accused of carrying out a robbery of Lotabeg Stores in Cork as they feared he might interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson gave evidence at Cork District Court where 38-year-old Jonathan Hennessy of Heatherton, South Douglas Road, Cork, was charged with carrying out a robbery of €400 in cash from the shop in Mayfield.

Det Garda Peterson said the alleged robbery was carried out just after 8.30pm on April 14.

“A man wearing black clothing and a surgical mask entered Lotabeg Stores and made his way behind the counter where there was a lone female employee,” Det Garda Peterson said.

It was alleged the man had a plastic bag in one hand and a black-handled knife in the other hand and that he grabbed a money bag containing €400 cash and ran away with it.

The woman working in the shop at the time followed him and CCTV was later analysed.

The detective said the man who entered the shop and robbed the cash jumped over the wall of a garden to a private house and stayed there for some minutes before re-emerging.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, called the accused to give evidence in his own bail application and tell him the prosecution was concerned he would interfere with the witness in the shop.

Jonathan Hennessy said: “I have never intimidated anybody in my life.”

Det Garda Peterson said the accused was addicted to Benzodiazepine tablets and diamorphine (heroin) and could not be relied upon to appear in court if given bail.

Judge John King referred to the passage of time between the alleged offence and the objection to bail and said he would grant him bail on the robbery charge.

He required Hennessy to sign daily at Anglesea Garda Station, have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witness, and to stay away from Mayfield, in particular from Lotabeg Stores.

He is to reside at Heatherton on South Douglas Road, surrender travel documents and undertake not to apply for new ones and be contactable by mobile phone at all times by gardaí.

Det Garda Peterson said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Judge King adjourned the case until September 12 for that purpose and to allow time for the DPP to give directions.