Man accused of spray-painting Cork's Shakey Bridge appears in court

28-year-old Barry O’Brien was found in possession of 20 cans of spray paint and there was a strong smell of cannabis from him at the time, the court heard
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 17:13
Liam Heylin

A man charged with causing criminal damage to “The Shakey Bridge” at the Mardyke in Cork by spray-painting it appeared before Cork District Court.

28-year-old Barry O’Brien of 7 Innishannon Road, Fairhill, Cork, appeared before Judge John King.

The charges against him related to March 6 at Daly’s Bridge, popularly known as The Shakey Bridge.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that at 2pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Garda Jonathan Corcoran received a report from the area.

It was alleged that Barry O’Brien was found in possession of 20 cans of spray paint and that there was a strong smell of cannabis from him at the time.

He was charged with causing criminal damage to the amount of €1,000 and possession of €240 worth of cannabis for his own use.

A copy of the prosecution evidence in the case is to be sent to defence solicitor Frank Buttimer by the next court date, July 3.

On that date it will be a matter for the defence to decide if he is pleading guilty or not guilty. If the case is to be contested it will be sent forward for trial at Cork District Court. Otherwise, a penalty may be imposed on the next occasion.

