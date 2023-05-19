Pair arrested after crashing cars into eachother when trying to avoid garda checkpoint

The incident happened at a garda checkpoint on the outskirts of Calverstown in Kildare
The two seized vehicles. Picture: Garda Traffic/ Twitter

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 09:20
Steven Heaney

Two drivers have been arrested after they crashed their vehicles into each other while trying to avoid a garda checkpoint.

Gardaí from Naas Roads Policing Unit said they were carrying out a checkpoint on the outskirts of Calverstown, Co Kildare on Thursday when they spotted the two vehicles, a pair of blue lexus', speeding towards the town.

When they caught site of gardaí, the vehicles attempted to avoid the checkpoint and subsequently collided with each other.

Gardaí then arrested the drivers and seized their vehicles.

GardaiPlace: Kildare
