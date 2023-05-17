Cork woman jailed for robbing vulnerable man on his way to church

Accused asked the injured party for some change and when he went to give her some coins and she took €20 from his pocket and then punched and kicked him, court heard
Injured party was a particularly vulnerable person with learning difficulties and had the intellectual capacity of a young teenager, court told. File picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A Cork woman was jailed for a year for carrying out a robbery of a small amount of cash from a vulnerable man in his 60s who was making his way to a church in Cork City in the middle of the day.

Her accomplice was previously sentenced to 18 months for his part in the crime of robbery of €20 from the man at St Augustine Street, Cork, on March 5 2020.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a sentence of two and a half years, with 18 months suspended on Amy O’Hanlon at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

O’Hanlon, who had been living at an apartment at City Park House, Cork, asked the injured party for some change. He was a particularly vulnerable person with learning difficulties. He had the intellectual capacity of a young teenager.

He went to give her some coins and she took €20 from his pocket. She then pulled his bag aggressively and his belongings fell around the street.

Judge Hayes recalled from the evidence that: “The injured party was then kicked and punched by both accused.

“The court was previously shown CCTV of the incident which lasted two and a half minutes. It continued until passers-by intervened.

“It is apparent how afraid the injured party was. That is in no way surprising.

“The injured party was a vulnerable man in his 60s, attacked in broad daylight in Cork city centre. Both accused punched and kicked him and played an active role in the robbery.” 

Defence barrister Niamh Stewart said the defendant had expressed remorse and taken steps in rehabilitation.

