Cork woman jailed for robbing vulnerable man on his way to church

A Cork woman was jailed for a year for carrying out a robbery of a small amount of cash from a vulnerable man in his 60s who was making his way to a church in Cork City in the middle of the day.

Her accomplice was previously sentenced to 18 months for his part in the crime of robbery of €20 from the man at St Augustine Street, Cork, on March 5 2020.