Cocaine 'the most popular drug in Cork', judge tells court

Describing cocaine as an 'awful drug', Judge Roberts said: 'Even how it is made causes deaths.'

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

“Cocaine is the most popular drug in Cork at the present moment — if not in the entire country,” a district court judge said.

Judge Colm Roberts made the comment while sentencing a man who was caught by gardaí with the drug for his own use on two separate occasions — in 2021 and 2022.

The judge said that apart from the dangers caused to people who took cocaine, “even how it is made causes deaths”.

He added: “Cocaine is an awful drug.”

Wayne Delaney, 30, of The Acre, Pouladuff Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine for his own use on two occasions.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said Garda Ellen Crowley stopped the accused at Deerpark, Cork, on April 23, 2022.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted of that possession offence.

He got a similar conviction following his being caught by Garda Chris Campbell with cocaine on August 28, 2021, at Edward Walsh Road in Togher.

Judge Roberts imposed a six-week suspended sentence, suspended on the condition that the accused comply with directions of the probation service.

