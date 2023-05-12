Man who sold fake Westlife t-shirts outside Cork gig sees fines as occupational hazard

A 52-year-old man selling counterfeit Westlife t-shirts outside their concert venue in Cork, despite a garda warning, took the prospect of a criminal prosecution as one of his occupational hazards.

Liam Byrne of 68 Berryfield Road, Finglas, Dublin, pleaded guilty to the casual trading offences at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said he told the 52-year-old to leave the area on the night and he did, but he returned 15 minutes later. In court, he pleaded guilty and said he did not want a solicitor. Asked by Judge Roberts if he wanted to say anything in his own defence he had nothing to say. The accused had a similar previous conviction.

Judge Roberts asked: “Have you anything to say or is it just part of the business – do you just take the risk (of criminal prosecution for his actions)?” Liam Byrne replied to the judge: “The way you say it is the way it is.”

On the three charges related to casual trading offences, the judge then fined him €500 on each one. The offences were of having no casual trading licence, non-display of casual trading licence and refusing to produce a casual trading licence.

Sgt Lyons set out the background to the offence, saying: “On August 12, 2022, at round 11pm, I was on duty on Monahan Road on the night that Westlife were playing in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

“I observed Liam Byrne standing in the middle of the road. He was in possession of counterfeit Westlife t-shirts and was engaged in casual trading. I informed him that he was outside the casual trading area for the concert and directed him to leave the area. He said he understood and left but he returned 15 minutes later.

“I asked him if he was in possession of a casual trading licence and said he said he was not. The t-shirts were seized."