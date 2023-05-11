Carer seeks to raise some of €45k she stole from Cork pensioner before sentencing

A 46-year-old woman from Belgooly who confessed to stealing more than €45,000 from an elderly person for whom she was acting as a carer sought an adjournment of sentencing so that she could raise compensation for the injured party.

CORK Your home for a collection of news, views, sports and business reporting from - and specifically about - the Cork region.

Catherine Gregg of The Cottage, Ballinaclashet, Belgooly, Co. Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where her signed plea of guilty was affirmed. Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, also applied for free legal aid to be extended for the preparation of a consultant psychologist’s report.