Suspects in Annie McCarrick case 'gave me an alibi', says ex-garda 

Former detective Alan Bailey, who played a key role in the investigation, said the brothers had already been questioned by gardaí in Ms McCarrick’s case
Annie McCarrick went missing on March 26, 1993. Picture: Garda Press Office

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 17:30
Alison O'Reilly

The former sergeant in charge of the Garda Cold Case Unit who was investigating the case of Annie McCarrick said two brothers who are now suspects in the case, previously provided him with an alibi.

Ms McCarrick went missing on March 26, 1993, and has been the subject of a high-profile investigation for several years.

A number of suspects were linked to the case over the years, and this week gardaí renewed its focus on two brothers from Dublin.

Former detective Alan Bailey, who played a key role in the investigation, told the Irish Examiner the men had already been questioned by gardaí in Ms McCarrick’s case.

He said: “These brothers were questioned before, but they had an alibi, so something has changed. They are already known to the investigation team.

I am glad to see the case is now a murder case, it is something I had called for a long time. It gives the gardaí more powers and it also shows the cold case unit don’t give up on things, even when people get frustrated that it’s not happening quick enough.”

Ms McCarrick, from New York, was living and working in Ireland when she vanished. She had been living in Sandymount in south Dublin and worked as a waitress in Donnybrook. She was 26 when she went missing.

She is one of several women who disappeared in the 1990s.

Imelda Keenan from Waterford was 22 when she also went missing in Dublin on January 3, 1994.

Her brother, Gerry, told the Irish Examiner that new information in Annie McCarrick’s case gives the families of missing people renewed hope.

He said: “My sister is missing for more than 30 years. I believe she was murdered, but right now she is just another missing person. I think when a case is upgraded to murder, like it is in Annie McCarrick’s case, it makes it even more serious, and it gives the gardaí a chance to delve deeper. 

"I can’t give up on my own sister, and we watch all these developments hoping for the best for everyone involved, including us”.

