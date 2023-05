An investigation has been launched after cigarettes worth over €426,000 were seized at Dublin Port.

On Friday, routine operations led to Revenue officers seizing approximately 540,000 cigarettes.

They were located with the help of detector dog, Milo.

The smuggled cigarettes were discovered hidden in metal boxes in a consignment that arrived from Cologne, Germany.

The cigarettes were branded Sobraine and Dunhill.

There have been no arrests and investigations are ongoing.