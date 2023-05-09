Man denies making up rape allegations to deflect from rape accusation against him

WARNING: Readers may find the following report upsetting

A complainant in a family sexual abuse trial has denied he made rape allegations against his cousin to deflect attention after he was accused of raping another family member.

The third complainant in an abuse trial of five members of an extended family gave evidence on Tuesday. The man in his 30s alleges his cousin, also in his 30s, anally raped him on two occasions when he was a child.

A man in his 60s and his three sons, aged in their 30s and 40s, are on trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with numerous counts of sexually abusing four members of their extended family, who were all children at the time.

The wife, also in her 60s, of the oldest man is also on trial charged with assaulting her nephew and granddaughter and assisting one of her sons who allegedly anally raped her granddaughter.

The court has heard that the alleged offences occurred between 1999 and 2005 in various locations around the country. The jury has been told that the complainants and the accused are all part of an extended family. There is a total of 126 counts on the indictment before the court. The five defendants deny all of the charges against them.

Man's rape allegations

On Tuesday, the third complainant told the court that he and some of his siblings were fostered by his aunt and uncle some time after the death of his father when he was a child. The aunt and uncle had a number of children, the court has heard.

The complainant is the younger brother of the second complainant who gave evidence this week in relation to allegations against their uncle and aunt.

The man said that on one occasion when they had travelled to visit other family members, he was sleeping in the car that night when his older cousin started “messing” and tickling him. He said his cousin then pulled down the driver's seat where he was seated before anally raping him.

The man said he started “screaming and shouting for him to stop”. Afterwards he said his cousin told him he was “only messing”.

The man said this older cousin also used to take him for drives to get petrol or to go to the shops. He said the second time he was anally raped was on one such occasion when his cousin parked the car opposite a graveyard. He said he screamed and shouted at him to stop, which he eventually did.

Under cross-examination from Dominic McGinn SC, defending the cousin, the man said he wasn't sure what age he was when the alleged rapes occurred, but that he might have been between 10 and 12. “I can't remember the exact time, I try to forget it,” he said.

Accusation against complainant

The court has heard the family had extensive involvement from social services. Mr McGinn put it to the man that he never told any social workers that he had been sexually abused. “Who would want to stand up and say that to somebody?” the man replied.

Mr McGinn put it to the man that he spoke with a solicitor in relation to compensation, which the court has heard some members of his extended family received in relation to their care. The man agreed, before adding that he couldn't recall the details.

The man agreed with Mr McGinn that a female member of his family has accused him of raping her and this case is still before the courts. Mr McGinn said that the man went to gardaí with the abuse allegations against his cousin in 2018 “when you knew she was making these allegations”.

“Apart from trying to get compensation, one of the reasons you decided to make a statement was to deflect attention away from your own behaviour,” Mr McGinn said.

“That's a lie,” the man replied. The trial continues before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring and a jury.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.