Childminder's son found guilty of sexually assaulting girl, 11, when he was a teenager

A 40-year-old man denied sexually assaulting a girl when he was a teenager and she was a child being minded by his mother but a jury has just found him guilty.

Emmet Boyle, the barrister who prosecuted the case, said the State was not opposed to the accused being remanded on continuing bail for sentencing.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said the defendant had lived an otherwise blameless life and that the offence related to a time when he was 19 years old. The defendant is now married with family.

However, Judge Catherine Staines said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that she was remanding the accused in custody now that he has been found guilty.

“He has been convicted of a very serious sexual assault of a person under the age of 15. I am not granting bail,” Judge Staines said.

The accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody until May 18 for sentencing. A victim impact statement is to be prepared.

The judge thanked the five women and seven men of the jury for the consideration they had given to a difficult case.

The guilty verdict they delivered on Monday was a majority 10-2 decision. They had deliberated throughout Friday when asked to consider a unanimous verdict.

The verdict was on one single count. The judge directed them to find him not guilty by direction of the trial judge on other counts on the indictment related to different dates. The count on which the accused was found guilty related to a time when the defendant was 19 and the complainant was about 11 or 12.

The accused man gave evidence of his mother minding the complainant in their house but said he did not have much interaction with her — “not one to one, we were like ships that pass in the night... I had very little interaction with her at all to be honest.”

He said any time he was there when the complainant was also present, “my mum would have been there on all occasions”.

Complainant's testimony

The complainant testified he put his finger on her vagina. To that evidence, he said: “Absolutely false. Incorrect.”

Further evidence from the complainant that he allegedly directed her to touch his penis, was put to him and he replied: “I heard that yeah. 100% false.”

On her evidence he asked her to pull down her pants and that he pulled down his pants in front of her, he said: “Again, totally false.”

The complainant said she was left alone with the accused when his mother [her child-minder] went to collect another child from school in the afternoon.

The defendant said: “It could not have happened in that period and it did never happen anyway.”

He also denied the allegation he showed the child a pornographic picture of a naked man.

The complainant said years later when she confronted him about the allegations she was making, he allegedly told her she would never be believed. He said he did not say that and the conversation never happened.

Jane Hyland, senior counsel representing the defendant, said: “He is facing allegations from 21 years ago that could only have been witnessed by the complainant and the accused. It is a classic case of one person asserting and one denying. All he can do is say this did not happen.

“And right from the beginning on May 20, 2018, when he was brought to the Garda station he said it did not happen.

“He has excavated his life to work out where he was during that timeframe — what kind of opportunity he had. If their paths crossed they could only have crossed for 20 or 30 minutes on a Thursday.

"He was studying or working [in a part-time job] or doing grinds, because this was a hardworking household.”

Ms Hyland said all the defence could do was raise reasonable doubts about the prosecution case. She said the account the complainant gave to her mother almost 20 years ago about what allegedly occurred was "fundamentally different" to the account she gave in the witness box, and this should raise a reasonable doubt in the minds of the jurors.