During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000
Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 11:11

Two men have been arrested in Dublin after €750,000 worth of cannabis was seized by gardaí.

The joint operation was carried out on Friday and was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Raheny and Coolock District Drug Units, the Raheny District Crime Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000.

Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s. They are both currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

Two arrested as drugs worth €750,000 seized in Dublin 

