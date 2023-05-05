Man, 50s, arrested after drug seizure worth €141k in Waterford 

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 20:15
Sally Gorman

A man in his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of €141,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and tablets in Waterford city.

At around 7.45am on Friday, gardaí discovered cannabis worth €89,320, cocaine worth €20,700, Alprazolam tablets worth €24,000, and Zopiclone tablets worth €7,000, during a search at a property in Ferrybank.

€10,540 in cash was also seized during the search.

The man was arrested at the scene and is now being held at a garda station in Co Waterford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

