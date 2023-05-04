€80,000 worth of drugs, cash and shotgun cartridges seized in west Dublin

A man has been arrested after cannabis worth approximately €80,000 was seized in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, a team of gardaí searched a premises in west Tallaght shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

During the course of the search, 50 suspected cannabis plants at various stages of cultivation were seized. It is estimated they are worth €40,000.

Around €40,000 of suspected cannabis herb was also seized along with €2,155 in cash and approximately 50 shotgun cartridges.

A large amount of equipment used in the cultivation of cannabis including lighting, heating, ventilation and irrigation systems were also discovered during the search.

This search was conducted following an extensive investigation by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) into an organised crime group who have significant links to the large scale and supply of drugs across Dublin.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda station in south Dublin.

A follow up search was carried out in Clondalkin and a sum of cash was recovered.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is being detained at a separate Garda station in south Dublin.

The seized drugs and shotgun cartridges are to be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda Ballistics Unit respectively.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.