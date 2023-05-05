Dog who 'savaged' jogger in Clare to return to 'doggie school' for more training, judge rules

A judge has ruled that a dog who "savaged" the leg of a jogger in an attack is to return to "doggie school" for further training.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin has ordered that Belgian shepherd dog Rocco is to continue with his training programme after carrying out the jogger attack at Ballycar Rd in the village of Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, on March 18, 2022.

The 29-year old male jogger was running on the footpath when warming up for a local ‘fun-run’ that day when Rocco went for him.

Judge Larkin commented that the dog had “savaged” the jogger where the man had visible injuries to his thigh.

Rocco’s owner, Ellen Ward, 64, of Ballycar Rd, Newmarket-on-Fergus, has pleaded guilty to not having Rocco under her control on the day, contrary to Section 9 and 27 of the Control of Dogs Act.

Arising from Ms Ward’s plea, Rocco was sent for training to curb the behaviour that resulted in the attack on the jogger.

Solicitor for Ms Ward Daragh Hassett told Judge Larkin he had a progress report on the dog from a training college in Co Tipperary and this was the first time he has ever had to hand in a progress report on a dog to a court.

He said on the day, a family member had Ms Ward's dog on a telescopic lead when the dog went towards the runner.

Mr Hassett said Ms Ward purchased the dog out of concern for a young male relative’s behavioural issues “and the dog’s arrival resolved those issues overnight”.

Mr Hassett described the dog training centre as "Templemore for dogs".

'Fierce-looking dog'

Sergeant Louis Moloney told the court the "fierce-looking dog" had been to "doggie school".

Reading from the report from the dog training centre, Judge Larkin said that dog has been "lunging at the trainers and has to wear a muzzle".

From the body of the court, Ms Ward said that this was from the first week of training.

Judge Larkin said: “If you have a dog your business is to train, manage or get rid a dog. The dog should have been trained before going out on the road attacking a jogger. The jogger was entitled to run the road minding his own business.”

Judge Larkin admitted: “I am not a doggie person”, but said dogs are animals and have to be trained properly.

She said: “If a dog has attacked someone it is at your peril if you decide to hold on to the dog.”

Judge Larkin said she would adjourn the case for a further year to allow the dog get more training.

She said: “A judge has to be satisfied that the dog is not going to come back again.”