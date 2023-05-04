Corkman further remanded in custody over attack on Spanish student after delays in case

A Cork man accused of taking part in an attack on a Spanish student walking home through the city was remanded in custody for another fortnight as the judge said the prosecution had questions to answer on the progress of the case.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “The two main questions are: 1. Has the garda file been sent to the DPP? And 2. When will the DPP be able to give directions?”

The judge said defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, had to know the answers to those questions so that he could advise the defendant accordingly. He also said the defendant should know what was happening as he was remanded in custody and presumed innocent.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said at an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25.

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack. It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground.

"In total he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground. Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital.

"Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been. The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Road outside Lennox’s chipper.

“The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people,” Det. Garda Harrington said.

23-year-old Aaron Breen of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Road on Saturday, March 25, 2023.