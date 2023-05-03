Corkman with €7k worth of cocaine tried to flee gardaí during drugs raid

Gardaí were carrying out a drugs raid at a house in Ballincollig when the 20-year-old man living there tried to flee through the back door but officers in the garden prevented him and they found over €7,000 worth of cocaine in his backpack.

They also found deal bags, a spoon and mixing agent associated with drug-dealing. That was more than two years ago.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, John O’Connell, who pleaded guilty to having cocaine of for sale or supply and attempting to conceal drugs during a search on February 17, 2021, at his home at Kilnaglory, Ballincollig, Co Cork, has been given a two-year suspended jail term.

Garda Ronan McGuckian testified he and colleagues from An Garda Síochána went to the young man’s home to execute a search warrant at 9.20pm that evening.

“I entered the residence. He attempted to leave by the rear but was intercepted by others involved in the search. In his possession was a large rucksack,” Garda McGuckian said.

The defendant did not cause any difficulty in the search of the bag or of the residence. And at interview, he made full admissions to dealing cocaine because he had accrued a drug debt.

Defence barrister Brendan Kelly said the drug debt was the reason for the young man’s drug-dealing.

Since then, he has undertaken 10 urinalysis tests and they all proved negative for drugs.

Garda McGuckian agreed the now 22-year-old was doing much better now and was working and not come to adverse attention of the gardaí.

Mr Kelly said: “He has had to fess up to his family and fess up to the court and face up to his addictions as best he can. He has had an addiction in relation to cocaine.

“I cannot gainsay the offence — it was in effect drug dealing. But I would ask you not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.”

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years suspended on condition the defendant would not commit any further offence in the next two years.