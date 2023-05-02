London soccer scout accused of theft at Cork hostel refused bail

A London-based soccer scout accused of climbing in the window of the Glenvera hostel in Cork and stealing property was refused bail.

Detective Garda Páraic White said there were Garda concerns about the man’s identity.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused had given his name correctly as Laminic Diop and added: “He has a very good job working as a soccer scout in London.”

When arrested the accused told gardaí that his address was South Kensington in London.

The defendant was arrested by Det Garda White and charged with carrying out a burglary at the Glenvera Hostel, Wellington Road, Cork, on March 7 and stealing two wallets containing cards of various kinds, including a bank card, and also stealing a mobile phone.

The 36-year-old was also charged with four counts of theft.

The particulars of the alleged thefts related to the use of making various purchases paid for by tapping one of the stolen bank cards twice at Heuston Station and once each at two pubs in Dublin, namely Dillon’s Bar and The Galway Hooker.

According to those theft charges, they allegedly occurred a few days following the theft of the card on March 7.

Garda concerns

Det Garda White said that one of the concerns about bail was that “he failed to disclose the flight he arrived on".

In relation to the burglary charge, the detective said it was alleged that access to the Glenvera was through a bathroom window. He also said there was high-quality CCTV of the incident.

Judge Colm Roberts said the difficulty the court had with the application for bail was that “we don’t even know he is".

Mr Burke said the defendant instructed him that he stayed with a friend in Galway, that all of his belongings, including ID, were in his friend’s house in Galway. He said he could not get in touch with the friend because his phone is still in his bag at the friend’s house and he does not know the friend’s address.

Judge Roberts said: “It may be this is a very unfortunate situation or it may be something else. The court cannot deal with this while he remains a mystery. I have to refuse bail in the circumstances.”