Teenager charged in connection with Garda car ramming given more time to enter plea

A teenage boy charged with being a passenger in a stolen car which rammed a Garda vehicle carrying two female officers in Ballyfermot in Dublin has been given more time to enter a plea.

The Dublin Children's Court heard the patrol car was rammed three times after they responded to a report about joyriders on September 19, 2022.

The boy, 15, who remains on bail, is accused of being a passenger in two stolen cars on the day of the incidents. On Tuesday, the court granted the defence a further four-week adjournment.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The footage showed a collision between the patrol vehicle and another car cheered by onlookers at Cherry Orchard Avenue and Cedarbrook Avenue.

Earlier, Detective Garda Michael McNulty said after responding to a report of joyriders, the two gardaí were "rammed" by two Toyota Aquas.

The cars had been stolen within the previous 48 hours and were driven dangerously on the date of the incident.

"They proceeded to ram the patrol cars three times," Detective McNulty had alleged, adding that the boy was a back-seat passenger.

The court has accepted jurisdiction for his case to remain in the Children's Court.

However, it has yet to rule on the trial venue of two co-defendants, who face a preliminary hearing in July on more serious charges.

They are accused of dangerous driving and endangerment of life by driving aggressively and colliding with the patrol car. It is alleged they intentionally or recklessly created a risk of death or serious harm.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has also recommended the two co-defendants should face trial in a higher court with broader sentencing powers.

The three boys must attend school or bail supervision programmes and remain contactable by mobile phone, and two must stay out of the Ballyfermot area. In addition, the court has restricted them from contacting each other and warned them to be of good behaviour and not be in control of any motor vehicles.

Breaking bail terms risk them being held in custody. Until age 18, the law classes the defendants as children with a right to anonymity.

Two other boys avoided court prosecution by acceptance into the Garda juvenile youth diversion programme earlier.