Two men arrested following €100,000 drug seizure in Co Westmeath

A search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis
Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 08:53
Imasha Costa

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after gardaí seized over €100,000 worth of suspected drugs in a search of a house in Co Westmeath on Friday. 

A search was carried out as part of Operation Tara at a domestic residence by gardaí from the Mullingar Divisional Drugs Unit, the Mullingar Detective Unit, members from Delvin and Rochfortbridge garda stations and the Garda Dog Unit.

The search resulted in the recovery of an estimated €56,500 of suspected cocaine and €44,000 of cannabis. 

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí in connection and were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

One of these men have since been released from custody. A garda spokesperson said a file is to be prepared for the DPP. 

The second man remains in custody at a garda station in Westmeath. He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before Mullingar District Court on Saturday morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Investigations are ongoing."

