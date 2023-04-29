Two men arrested following €100,000 drug seizure in Co Westmeath

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after gardaí seized over €100,000 worth of suspected drugs in a search of a house in Co Westmeath on Friday.

A search was carried out as part of Operation Tara at a domestic residence by gardaí from the Mullingar Divisional Drugs Unit, the Mullingar Detective Unit, members from Delvin and Rochfortbridge garda stations and the Garda Dog Unit.