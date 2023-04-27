Three arrested as gardaí conduct raid targeting Limerick crime gang

Three men have been arrested as gardaí swooped on properties across Limerick today in a planned operation targeting the assets of a drugs gang based on the south side of the city.

In an intelligence-led operation, searches were carried out on 18 properties, while two open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City were also searched.

Property seized include a BMW, a piece of designer jewellery, a number of electronic items and six shotgun cartridges.

Drugs were also seized including approximately €64,600 of suspected amphetamine and approximately €89,600 of suspected cannabis.

Approximately €76,580 in cash was recovered with a further €18,000 frozen in credit union accounts.

Today’s garda operation targeting an organised crime group in Limerick. Source: An Garda Siochana.

Three men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested during this operation and are currently detained at garda stations in the Limerick Region.

The searches were carried out in Limerick City and County by gardaí from Limerick Division and the Criminal Assets Bureau supported by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

They were assisted in the search of lands by members of the Defence Forces.

Gardaí are understood to be targeting the members of an organised crime group whose base is in the Southill area of Limerick City.

They are aligned to criminals who were involved in a gang feud which claimed 19 lives, including innocent members of the public, and injured dozens more, in the early to mid-2000s.

The gang targeted by gardaí today have been involved in a number of localised feuds with other criminal groups on the south side of Limerick.

Gardaí searched properties and lands in Southill in Limerick City, as well as Pallasgreen and Caherconlish which are located in south east co Limerick.

“Today’s search was conducted as part of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets including properties deriving in whole or part from the proceeds of criminal activity,” added a reliable source.

Up to 20 searches were conducted today in relation to a “criminal grouping based predominantly in the Southill area and with connections with the Pallasgreen and Caherconlish areas of county Limerick”, another source confirmed.

Commenting on today’s operation a garda spokesman said gardaí conducted “an intelligence-led operation targeting the activities of an organised crime group in the Limerick Region” Investigations are ongoing.