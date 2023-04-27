Trial of man charged with dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer adjourned

As well as the charge of dangerous driving causing death, accused faces charges relating to alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29 2022
Bohdan Bezverkhyi's case was adjourned until June 13. File picture: Denis Boyle

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 17:36
Liam Heylin

The case against a 33-year-old motorist facing the prospect of trial by judge and jury for alleged dangerous driving causing the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer was adjourned until June 13.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, appeared today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

As well as the charge of dangerous driving causing death, Mr Bezverkhyi faces charges relating to the alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29 2022. Mr Palmer died on January 8.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said to Judge Helen Boyle: “This is a new return. It is a case of dangerous driving causing death. I would ask you to extend free legal aid to cover a forensic engineer.” 

Mr Boland said the defence was also awaiting from the prosecution the CCTV footage, copies of statements of witnesses and a copy of the pathologist’s report.

Judge Boyle was told the book of evidence previously served on the accused would have to be translated into Russian for him.

The judge put the case into June 13 for mention when it is anticipated it will be further adjourned.

Detective Garda Manus O’Donnell previously gave evidence of charging the defendant with dangerous driving causing death, and that he replied: “I will act according to my solicitor’s advice.”

