Man who attacked victim in Copper Face Jacks did 'not have emotions in check'

A Mayo man who did “not have emotions in check” when he attacked a reveller in Copper Face Jacks nightclub in Dublin has been spared a custodial sentence and a criminal record.

Kevin Lester, 28, of Weatherfort, Ballyglass, Claremorris, pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault causing harm at the Dublin 2 venue on April 20.

Court Sergeant Gail Smith presented evidence on behalf of the investigating garda after Judge Paul Murphy noted Lester admitted the offence. The sergeant told Judge Murphy that the accused had been at the nightclub, and he had thought there had been some “inappropriate behaviour” between the victim and his girlfriend.

The court heard Lester gave him a single punch to his nose resulting in a one-inch cut but no scarring.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Donal Quigley told the court that the accused had drink taken at the time. He said his client was apologetic but “did not have his emotions in check” at the time and had never been in a situation like this before.

The court heard he intended to travel abroad to work and was mortified and ashamed. The solicitor said his client was asking for a chance to be left without a recorded conviction.

The victim did not attend the hearing and did not wish to provide an impact statement. Mr Quigley said that the defence had notified the investigating officer in advance to let the victim know there would be a guilty plea.

Judge Murphy noted Lester complied with her order to get €1,500 compensation for the victim. She said she hoped he had learned from his conduct, and she noted he had no previous convictions and that the victim had not provided an impact statement.

Judge Murphy recorded the facts as proven but struck out the case.