Man arrested as part of probe into Gsoc investigator’s alleged attendance at Hutch party 

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a senior member of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) allegedly attending a party to celebrating Gerard 'the Monk' Hutch's acquittal of murder.

The man, who is aged in his 60s, was taken into custody by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI) in Dublin on Thursday morning.

On Monday, following a request from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, gardaí launched an investigation into the senior Gsoc investigator's alleged attendance at a party with Mr Hutch.

The investigator resigned last week after it emerged he had allegedly attended the event with Mr Hutch, who had, on April 17, been cleared of the murder of David Byrne at Dublin's Regency Hotel in February 2016.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner a man was arrested "on suspicion of an offence contrary to section 81, Garda Síochána Act 2005" in the wake of "a search at a domestic residence in Dublin 3".

The man is currently being detained at a Garda station in the east of the country under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí also carried out a search at a domestic residence in Dublin 3.

"As this is an ongoing criminal Investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time," the spokesperson added.

According to the Irish Statute Book, section 81 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 pertains to: "A person who is or was a member or officer of the Ombudsman Commission or who is or was engaged under contract or other arrangement by the Commission shall not disclose, in or outside the State, information obtained in carrying out the duties of that person’s office or of his or her contract or other arrangement with the Commission if the disclosure is likely to have a harmful effect."