Man arrested after €280k worth of heroin seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested after a Garda operation discovered 2kgs worth of heroin in Dublin on Wednesday.
Gardaí intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a house in the Clondalkin area shortly before 2pm.
During the course of the searches, 2kgs of heroin with a street value of €280,000 and €4,000 in cash were seized.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking.
He is currently being detained at a Garda station in South Dublin.
Searches were carried out by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force as part of Operation TARA.
Investigations are ongoing.