Man arrested after €280k worth of heroin seized in Dublin

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking.
Man arrested after €280k worth of heroin seized in Dublin

In the course of the operation 2kgs of heroin was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 23:22
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested after a Garda operation discovered 2kgs worth of heroin in Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a house in the Clondalkin area shortly before 2pm.

During the course of the searches, 2kgs of heroin with a street value of €280,000 and €4,000 in cash were seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in South Dublin.

Searches were carried out by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force as part of Operation TARA.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Four Courts, Dublin Limerick businessman claims he was defamed in newspaper article on tax defaulters
Burglar who choked and threatened mother holding baby in Cork home jailed Burglar who choked and threatened mother holding baby in Cork home jailed
National Databank access High Court hears DPP accepts phone data used to convict men was obtained unlawfully
Drugs
<p>Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Omagh (PA)</p>

Police appeal for information after man assaulted in Omagh

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd