Burglar who choked and threatened mother holding baby in Cork home jailed

Judge noted accused caught the young mother from behind late at night and threatened her over access to her car with the words: 'Give us the keys — you have 10 seconds or we will hurt you'
Burglar who choked and threatened mother holding baby in Cork home jailed

Judge imposed a sentence of six years on the 25-year-old and suspended the last year of the sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. His co-accused was sentenced to four and a half years with the last 18 months suspended. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 17:41
Liam Heylin

A five-year jail term has been imposed on a burglar who assaulted and threatened a mother-of-four when she was holding her one-year-old baby in her own home.

Judge Helen Boyle noted Shane Purcell, of no fixed address, caught the young mother from behind late at night and threatened her over access to her car with the words: “Give us the keys — you have 10 seconds or we will hurt you.” 

Judge Boyle imposed a sentence of six years on the 25-year-old and suspended the last year of the sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

And not alone did the judge refer to the gravity of the present case but to the seriousness of the situation of his life in the future, warning the accused: “If you don’t successfully wean yourself off drugs and alcohol you will come before the courts for the rest of your days.” 

Co-accused, Jonathan Power of Boyce’s Street, Cork, got a sentence of four and a half years with the last 18 months suspended for his part in the burglary. He pleaded guilty to burglary and not to the additional charge of assault — to which Purcell pleaded guilty.

Judge Boyle said she did not believe Power anticipated an assault would occur on the night and that in fact he was the one who called on Purcell to stop the assault.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said the incident happened just before 2am on June 14, 2021, at a house in Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork.

The 27-year-old mother was at home with her children and was holding her one-year-old in her arms when the three men broke into the house.

“She was threatened and forced to hand over the keys of her car. Shane Purcell caught her from behind put his arms around her neck, choking her. He said: ‘Give us the keys — you have 10 seconds or we will hurt you’,” the detective said.

Gardaí later stopped the car at a filling station nearby shortly after the burglary and arrested both defendants.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said on behalf of Jonathan Power that according to the evidence at the trial, he was the one called out during the burglary: “Stop – she’s had enough.” 

Mr Boyle added the injured party did not believe that he was the person who was driving it on.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “I would say Mr Purcell was the leader in this. I would say Mr Power got in over his head and followed the lead.” 

Mr Boyle said Mr Power wrote a letter of apology in which he said he was ashamed of what he had done and hoped for an opportunity to show his family and girlfriend that he could turn his life around.

Niamh Stewart, barrister for Purcell, said the young man had a very difficult life with the recent death of his father and the deaths of two of his brothers.

Purcell said: “I am genuinely sorry for everything I did.”

More in this section

High Court approves orders sought by FBD and pubs in covid cover cases High Court approves orders sought by FBD and pubs in covid cover cases
Criminal Courts of Justice Limerick law graduate jailed for four years for rape of woman
CC Rotunda Hospital apologises to mother for shortcomings in care after she gave birth
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>When measuring the privacy rights engaged due to accessing phone data, the court heard, one must consider factors such as whether it is a person’s primary phone, whether it was stolen or whether it was recently purchased. File picture</p>

High Court hears DPP accepts phone data used to convict men was obtained unlawfully

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd