Irish-Romanian police team hits gang suspected of trafficking 30 women to Ireland

Romanian and Irish police have swooped on a prostitution gang suspected of recruiting more than 30 women in Romania and transporting them to Ireland to engage in sex work.

Six people were arrested in Romania and 38 searches were conducted. Two gardaí were present during the arrest and search operations.

A Garda investigation team in the Dublin South Central Division was in live contact as the operation progressed in Romania. Members also conducted welfare checks with a number of identified sex workers in Dublin.

The operation is the second anti-trafficking operation involving Romanian police this month in what is known as a joint investigation team. JITs are funded and co-ordinated by the EU judicial co-operation body Eurojust.

A statement by Eurojust said the organised crime group (OCG) was involved in the trafficking of Romanian women for “sexual exploitation, pimping, trafficking of high-risk drugs and money laundering”.

“The leaders of the OCG allegedly developed a prostitution network that facilitated the sexual exploitation of over 30 women," it said.

"The victims were recruited in Romania and transported to various locations in Ireland where they were accommodated in rented properties.

“The sexual services were advertised through advertisements posted on profile sites on the internet.”

Arrests

It said the six suspects arrested also used the victims to sell drugs to clients.

The OCG, active since 2019, was thought to have acquired large sums of money, with which they purchased cars and real estate in Romania.

“In order to conceal the criminal origin of the proceeds, the perpetrators used a complex financial circuit, including the use of fast money transfer services and bank accounts opened in the names of intermediaries,” the report said.

It said the gang also set up real estate companies to launder the proceeds.

The suspects are also believed to have sold drugs in Romania between 2021 and 2023, it said.

Eurojust said 29 mobile phones were seized, along with two airsoft guns, drugs, and some €3,000 in cash.

A seizure order was issued for 10 cars and a motorcycle.

“Two Irish police officers were present in Romania during the action,” it said.

A Garda statement confirmed members were present in Romania during arrest and search operations.

“The investigation team in Ireland, based in the Dublin South Central Division, provided real-time liaison as the operation and searches progressed in Romania,” it said.

“Gardaí have also conducted welfare checks with a number of identified sex workers based in Dublin.

“This is the second day of action that An Garda Síochána has participated in with Romanian colleagues with the support of Eurojust this month.”