Cork men robbed woman, 93, after she collected her pension, dragging her along the ground

A 93-year-old woman arrived in court to give evidence to a jury sworn in on Monday for the trial of two men accused of violently robbing her but as the trial was about to commence the duo changed their pleas to ones of guilty.

Damian Fitzgerald, 35, of Inniscarra Road, Fair Hill, Cork, and 43-year-old Damien Long of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to robbing the 93-year-old and a jury of three women and nine men had to be sworn in for a trial before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

However, just as the trial was ready to commence, their lawyers asked for the accused to be re-arraigned. Fitzgerald and Long then pleaded guilty to the charge of robbing the elderly woman of her handbag containing €588 in cash, purse, bank cards, driving licence, public service card, house keys, car keys and Galaxy mobile phone.

The two defendants were remanded in custody by Judge Helen Boyle for the sentencing evidence to be given on May 3.

Defence senior counsel Jane Hyland said Long wanted her to formally apologise on his behalf to the injured party and he was anxious to say that immediately rather than waiting for the sentencing date.

Elizabeth O’Connell, senior counsel for Fitzgerald, said her instructions were also to apologise on his behalf to the victim.

Probation reports were directed by Judge Boyle in respect of the defendants. Donal O’Sullivan, prosecution barrister, said a victim impact statement would also be prepared.

The allegations that gave rise to this prosecution were outlined when the defendants first appeared at Cork District Court and applied unsuccessfully for bail.

It was alleged the injured party collected a double pension in advance of Christmas at her local post office in Cork and that she was knocked to the ground and dragged along by two attackers, who robbed her.

The crime was committed on Wednesday November 9, 2022, at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said at the initial bail application there was strong evidence in support of the charges and the gardaí feared the defendants might commit other serious offences if granted bail.

The detective alleged the 93-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Road just after 4pm on November 9 after collecting her pension at St Luke’s Post Office when two men came up behind her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman was knocked to the ground by the two men and dragged along the ground as she tried to hang on to her handbag before her assailants managed to pull it from her grasp and make off with the bag, which contained her pension as well as her mobile phone and her house keys, the detective testified.

He added there was strong evidence against the accused, including CCTV footage.